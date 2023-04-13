With the Oregon State baseball team (21-11, 7-8 Pac-12) set to host USC (21-10-1, 9-3) at Goss Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and USC are meeting for the 98th, 99th and 100th times during the series. USC leads, 57-40, with a slight 26-23 advantage in games played in Corvallis.

- The Beavers swept the Trojans in 2022. It was OSU's first ever sweep of USC in Los Angeles.

- OSU has won six of the last nine series between the teams, and four of five in Corvallis.

- The Beavers have won three straight games thanks to the '22 sweep. OSU is looking to win four straight versus the Trojans for the first time since 2004-05.

- Garret Forrester is 8-for-20 (.400) with a double, three walks and two RBI in six career games against the Trojans.

- OSU lowered its Pac-12-best team earned run average to 3.20 after Tuesday's win. That mark is sixth-best nationally.

- The Beavers also lead the Pac-12 with a .979 fielding percentage. That's good for 21st nationally.

- Oregon State's pitching staff, over the last seven games, has a 2.36 ERA in 61 innings. Opponents are batting .194 against the Beavers over that stretch; OSU has scattered 42 hits and 22 walks while striking out 63.

- The bullpen has a 1.63 ERA in 33 innings in April, with a 0.90 WHIP.

- At home, the bullpen also has a 6-0 record and 1.68 ERA in 69 2/3 innings. The 'pen's WHIP at home is 1.11.

- OSU is coming off back-to-back double digit scoring efforts for the first time since the series against Coppin State.

- Mason Guerra tallied a three-hit night against Gonzaga. He is 6-for-16 (.375) with three RBI, a double. five runs scored and four walks in his last four games.

- Micah McDowell has seven RBI in his last three games while recording two home runs and two walks.

- OSU is 17-1 when out-hitting its opponent.