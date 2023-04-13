PREVIEW: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host USC
With the Oregon State baseball team (21-11, 7-8 Pac-12) set to host USC (21-10-1, 9-3) at Goss Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (21-11, 7-8) vs USC (21-10-1, 9-3)
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
Friday - 7 p.m.
RHP Trent Sellers (4-3, 3.76) vs. RHP Tyler Stromsborg (4-1, 4.11)
Saturday - 3 p.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (2-4, 3.64) vs. RHP Caden Aoki (2-0, 1.33)
Sunday - 12 p.m.
RHP Jaren Hunter (1-1, 3.13) vs. RHP Eric Hammond (2-2, 5.08)
Quick Hits
- Oregon State and USC are meeting for the 98th, 99th and 100th times during the series. USC leads, 57-40, with a slight 26-23 advantage in games played in Corvallis.
- The Beavers swept the Trojans in 2022. It was OSU's first ever sweep of USC in Los Angeles.
- OSU has won six of the last nine series between the teams, and four of five in Corvallis.
- The Beavers have won three straight games thanks to the '22 sweep. OSU is looking to win four straight versus the Trojans for the first time since 2004-05.
- Garret Forrester is 8-for-20 (.400) with a double, three walks and two RBI in six career games against the Trojans.
- OSU lowered its Pac-12-best team earned run average to 3.20 after Tuesday's win. That mark is sixth-best nationally.
- The Beavers also lead the Pac-12 with a .979 fielding percentage. That's good for 21st nationally.
- Oregon State's pitching staff, over the last seven games, has a 2.36 ERA in 61 innings. Opponents are batting .194 against the Beavers over that stretch; OSU has scattered 42 hits and 22 walks while striking out 63.
- The bullpen has a 1.63 ERA in 33 innings in April, with a 0.90 WHIP.
- At home, the bullpen also has a 6-0 record and 1.68 ERA in 69 2/3 innings. The 'pen's WHIP at home is 1.11.
- OSU is coming off back-to-back double digit scoring efforts for the first time since the series against Coppin State.
- Mason Guerra tallied a three-hit night against Gonzaga. He is 6-for-16 (.375) with three RBI, a double. five runs scored and four walks in his last four games.
- Micah McDowell has seven RBI in his last three games while recording two home runs and two walks.
- OSU is 17-1 when out-hitting its opponent.
Pac-12 Standings
----
