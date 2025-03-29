Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Set Home Run Record vs Nebraska

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LINCOLN, Neb. – Oregon State set a program-record with eight home runs, including three by Gavin Turley, to even the series at Nebraska with a 16-5 win Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Turley became the 10th Beaver to hit three home runs in a game, and the fourth during Mitch Canham’s tenure leading the program. He hit a solo home run in the third, a grand slam in the fourth and another solo home run in the sixth. He also singled in the first to finish the day 4-for-4 with three runs and six runs batted in.

All told, six different Beavers hit a home run in the onslaught. Oregon State (20-5) hit at least one in every inning of the mercy-rule shortened game, which wrapped after the seventh.

Aiva Arquette put OSU on the board with a solo shot in the first, which at the time equaled him with Jacob Krieg for the team lead at seven. That didn’t last long, however, when Krieg went opposite field for a two-run shot in the second.

Turley’s first home run of the day gave the Beavers a 4-0 lead in the third, which was then stretched to 5-0 when Wilson Weber hit his third home run of the season later in the inning.

A Trent Caraway single made it 6-1 Beavs in the fourth. He then watched as Turley hit his sixth career grand slam to push the Beavers to a nine-run advantage.

Easton Talt hit a three-run blast in the fifth, giving the Beavers the home run cycle for the day as OSU recorded a grand slam, a three-run home run, two two-run shots and four solo long balls.

Turley pushed ahead OSU’s lead to 14-1 with his third home run of the day in the sixth. AJ Singer, meanwhile, hit his first blast as a Beaver in the seventh for the team’s record-breaking eighth home run of the afternoon.

Nine of the Beavers’ 12 hits on the day went for extra bases; Weber’s double in the second was the only one of the non-home run variety. The backstop went 2-for-4 on the day.

Krieg also collected two hits for the Beavers.

Dax Whitney made his seventh start of the season and the righty held Nebraska to a run on four hits in five innings. He struck out a season-high 11, issued two walks and hit three batters en route to his third win of the season.

He is now 3-2 on the year.

The Beavers got to Nebraska (11-15) starter Ty Horn early, plating five runs on six hits in three innings against the righty. He took the loss to drop to 0-4 this season.

Next Up

Oregon State and Nebraska conclude the three-game series Sunday at Haymarket Field. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. PT (noon in Nebraska). The game will be streamed live on B1G+.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Turley’s big day extended his hit streak to 10 games.

• Turley’s grand slam was the second by a Beaver this season and first since Jacob Krieg on Feb. 17 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

• Krieg was also the last Beaver to hit two home runs in a game, against Xavier on that Feb. 17 date.

• The grand slam marked the sixth of Turley’s career.

• Turley became the 10th Beaver to record three home runs in a game, with Mason Guerra and Travis Bazzana both accomplishing the feat last season.

• The Beavers had previously hit seven home runs in a game four times, in 2024 versus New Mexico, 2015 versus Portland, 2001 against Washington and 2000 versus Portland.

• Oregon State’s pitchers recorded 15 strikeouts. It’s the third time this season the Beavers have reached that number.

OSU Athletics