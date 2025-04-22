Oregon State Baseball Takes Down Gonzaga 4-3 In 12

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Easton Talt’s infield single with two down in the 12th inning sent third-ranked Oregon State to a 4-3 win over Gonzaga Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Beavers, who won their 11th consecutive game, loaded the bases with two down when Dallas Macias earned the team’s second walk of the inning. Talt then battled to a 2-2 count, and chopped a slow roller to the left side of the infield where he was able to beat the throw and allow Wilson Weber to score from third.

The run ended a streak of nearly six scoreless innings between the teams after Canon Reeder tied the game on a double to right center in the sixth.

Oregon State (31-7) had to come from a run down after a two-run fifth by Gonzaga (18-18), which went ahead after the Beavers plated two in the third. Talt drove in the Beavers’ first run on a triple, and then scored when Aiva Arquette grounded out to third.

Weber led the OSU 11-hit attack with three of his own while Talt, Arquette and Reeder all tallied three.

AJ Hutcheson, the last of six Beaver pitchers, earned the win, his third of the season. The righty held the Bulldogs to a walk with two strikeouts in two innings.

The OSU bullpen, which consisted of Hutcheson, James DeCremer, Laif Palmer, Joey Mundt and Kellan Oakes, combined for 10 innings of relief and limited the Bulldogs to five hits and two runs with 13 strikeouts.

Kai Francis, the last of four Gonzaga pitchers, took the loss, dropping to 0-1. He allowed four hits and a run in 2 2/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and Gonzaga complete their two-game midweek series Tuesday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. PT. The game will air on Portland’s CW, KOIN.com, KOIN+ and Pac-12 Insider.

Oregon State Notes

• Aiva Arquette extended his hit streak to 11 games when he singled in the seventh.

• The game marked the first to go to extra innings for the Beavers this season. It marked just the 13th in Mitch Canham’s tenure.

OSU Athletics