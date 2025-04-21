Oregon State Football To Host Montana In 2026

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football program has announced that the Beavers will host Montana at Reser Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026.

The Beavers and Grizzlies have met 16 times, with the most recent matchup in 1996. The Beavers own a 12-2-2 all-time record in the series, including a 9-2-1 mark in games played in Corvallis.

Per FBS Schedules, the Beavers also have a home game with Texas Tech on September 12th, the previous Saturday. They also have an away matchup with Houston on Saturday, September 5th.

There was also a road matchup with San Diego State originally scheduled for Sept. 19th that was announced way back in 2017, but considering SDSU will be a Pac-12 conference member come July of 2026, and that the game doesn't appear on Oregon State's official future opponents, it's likely it becomes a conference matchup that season.