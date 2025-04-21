Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Gonzaga

With the No. 3 Oregon State baseball team (30-7) set to face Gonzaga (18-17) at Goss Stadium for a two-game series, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- The Beavers and Bulldogs are meeting the 114th time on Monday and Oregon State holds a 76-37 advantage, including a 31-14 record in Corvallis.

- OSU has won five straight in the series, which includes three last season. The Beavers out-scored Gonzaga, 47-18, in the three wins last season.

- The Beavers are on a 10-game win streak, trailing on West Virginia's 14-gamer for the longest in the nation.

- Oregon State is hitting .336 during the streak, led by Aiva Arquette, who is 22-for-42 (.524) with two doubles, eight home runs and 24 runs batted in.

- Wilson Weber is 17-for-41 (.415), AJ Singer is 18-for-45 (.400) and Gavin Turley is batting .395 (17-for-43) during the streak.

- Oregon State, as a team, has hit 27 home runs over the 10 games and is slugging .624.

- Turley broke Travis Bazzana's OSU home run record with his 46th on Saturday. He now has 168 runs batted in for his career, which ranks fifth at OSU and is 11 shy of Michael Conforto's (2012-14) school-record 179.

- Turley also ranks eighth for a career at OSU with 335 total bases.

- The Beavers have scored 105 runs during the 10-game hit streak, compared to 65 by opponents.

- The Beavers are 11-1 at home this season.

- Turley tallied nine RBI - three in each of the three games - against Gonzaga last season. He hit three home runs, including two in the matchup in Spokane.

- Arquette's 15 home runs tie him for seventh in a single season at OSU. He is on pace for 22 through the regular season.