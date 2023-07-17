PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Just days after adding WSU transfer Elijah Hainline to the infield, Oregon State and head coach Mitch Canham added a weekend starting pitcher in Arizona right-hander Aiden May...

BeaversEdge first heard the Beavers were in the mix for May over the weekend via The Dam Board...

The 6-foot-2, 188-pounder figures to shore up the Beavers' starting rotation as the Beavers graduated Friday starter Trent Sellers, but return Saturday and Sunday starters Jacob Kmatz and Jaren Hunter. Hunter and Kmatz were injured to close the year, but are expected to be back to full health next season...

May comes to Corvallis after an impressive sophomore campaign at Arizona that saw him go 5-3 with a 6.33 ERA. He had 16 appearances, pitched 75.1 innings, and tallied 77 strikeouts against 33 walks. He had an opponent batting average of .314...

Prior to his season at UA, May logged one season at Pima Community College, going 6-1 with 50 strikeouts across 14 appearances (12 starts) and 46.2 innings...