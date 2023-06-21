PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is excited to announce its 2023 Hall of Fame class that includes two teams, one administrator, one coach and seven student-athletes.

The inductees will be the 2005 softball and 2016 women’s basketball teams, Bob De Carolis, Mike Riley, Brent Barry, Mike Hass, Josh Inman, Steven Jackson, Mandi Rodriguez, Rachel Rourke and Alexis Serna.

The class will be enshrined this upcoming fall with event detail information announced at a later date.

2005 Softball Team

Led by Kirk Walker, the Beavers won the Pac-10 Conference championship and finished a 43-win season in the Madison, Wisc., regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Pac-10 title marked the first time an OSU women’s team won a regular season championship. Walker’s squad rattled off win streaks of 22 and eight in their push towards a regional berth. Seven players notched All-Pac-10 honors, five with nods for NFCA All-Region and Brianne McGowan was selected as an All-American.

2016 Women’s Basketball Team

Reached the Final Four for the first time in school history while also sweeping the Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships. Keyed by Pac-12 Player of the Year Jamie Weisner and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Ruth Hamblin, the Beavers went 32-5 for the winningest season in school history with a 16-2 mark in Pac-12 play. The Beavers won seven straight postseason games to clinch the Pac-12 Tournament title and make the Final Four, and won 22-of-24 games to finish the season. Sydney Wiese, Hamblin and Weisner were each named to the All-Pac-12 team after the season and Weisner earned All-America honors.

Bob De Carolis

Joined the Oregon State staff on April 20, 1998 as associate athletic director of internal operations and was promoted to senior associate athletic director on July 1, 1999. De Carolis was named the 12th director of athletics at Oregon State on August 28, 2002, a position he held for 13 years. He developed and executed the financial recovery plan that helped the OSU Department of Athletics eliminate a $12.5 million accumulated deficit and grow the overall budget by more than $20 million.

Mike Riley

Coached the Oregon State football team in 1997 and 1998 and returned to lead the Beavers for 12 years beginning in 2003. His 93 wins overall in 14 seasons at OSU are the most in school history. Coach Riley won six bowl games during his time at Oregon State and was named the 2008 Pac-10 Coach of the Year. He was a hometown hero in Corvallis from his athletic days at Corvallis High School where he led the Spartans as the starting quarterback to consecutive state title games in 1969 and 1970, both played in Corvallis at OSU's Parker Stadium.

Brent Barry

Was a standout on both ends of the floor during his career as a Beaver from 1991-95. Barry currently sits 11th on Oregon State’s career scoring list with 1,304 points, and is fourth in career steals at 199. After averaging 21.0 points per game his senior season, Barry earned USBWA and NABC All-District honors, and was an All-Pac-12 selection. He was Oregon State team MVP in 1993-94 and 1994-95, and was tabbed as the MVP of the Far West Classic in 1993. Barry was selected with the 15th pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NBA, helping the Spurs win national titles in 2005 and 2007.

Mike Hass

Joined the Oregon State football program as a walk-on and became one of the best wide receivers in school history. Hass was the winner of the 2005 Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation's top receiver. He set a then-Oregon State record with 1,532 receiving yards that season, which broke his previous mark of 1,379 set the prior year. He is the only player in Oregon State history to post three 1,000-yard seasons, and still holds the program's career record with 3,924 receiving yards. Hass was inducted into the College Football of Fame in 2022.

Josh Inman

Joined Oregon State’s men’s rowing program with no prior experience in the sport and became one of the nation’s best rowers during his time in Corvallis. Inman learned the sport in his early years at Oregon State and earned All-Pac-12 honors as a senior with the Beavers. After graduating, Inman earned a seat on the U.S. National Team that picked up bronze at the 2004 World Championships. In 2005, he was named the 2005 USRowing Male Athlete of the Year after winning the 2005 World Rowing Championships with the U.S. National Team Men’s 8+. He then made the Olympic boat for the United States and earned bronze in Greece with the Men’s 8+.

Steven Jackson

Earned third-team All-American by the Associated Press and honorable mention All-American by College Football News and Sports Illustrated in 2003. He was a unanimous All-Pacific-10 Conference selection as a junior (’03) after rushing for 1,545 yards. He finished the ’03 season 10th in the nation for rushing and had 19 100-yard plus rushing games for his career, including 239 vs. California (’02), 230 vs. Stanford (’02), 227 vs. Fresno State (’02) and California (’03). Jackson, who announced after his MVP performance in the Las Vegas Bowl (149 yards, 5 touchdowns vs. New Mexico) that he was entering the NFL Draft, finished his career 10th on the Pac-10 career rushing list with 3,625 yards. He was named first team All-Pac-10 and third team All-American as a sophomore (2002) after rushing for 1,690 yards, the sixth-highest total by any conference player and most by a Pac-10 athlete from a school other than USC. Jackson was taken by the St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Mandi Rodriguez

Was a seven-time All-American, including four first-team honors, during her career at OSU. She had three top-10 finishes at NCAAs on vault, finishing as high as third at the 2010 NCAA Championships. Rodriguez became the third gymnast in OSU history to be named the Pac-10 Gymnast of the Year at the time during her junior campaign in 2009. Over the course of her career, Rodriguez took home three NCAA Regional Titles, earning two on floor and one on vault. Rodriguez completed over 200 hit routines for the Beavers, earning All-Pac-10 distinctions across all four seasons in Corvallis.

Rachel Rourke

Appearing at or near the top of many categories in the program’s record books, Rachel Rourke cemented herself into the lore of the Beaver volleyball history. A two-time All-American, All-Pacific Region and four-time All-Pac-10 honoree, the outside hitter holds the mark for the most kills in a career with 1,920, the most kills in a set with 4.52 and most in a match with 36, set in her senior season against Oregon in 2009. Her 2,185 career points places her second all-time in the category. She starred for the Australian national team and competed in the 2014 FIVB World Grand Prix and has since retired from professional play.

Alexis Serna

Earned All-America honors in 2005 by the American Football Coaches Association and was a second team member by the Associated Press and Walter Camp Foundation. Serna was honored with the Lou Groza Award, signifying the nation’s premier kicker in 2005. During his stellar sophomore season Serna made 23 of 28 field goal attempts and all 32 extra point tries. He tied the OSU record by making 15 consecutive field goals during the 2005 season. He broke an OSU record and tied the Pac-10 record with a 6-for-6 performance at Washington, earning him Pac-10 Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Serna came to OSU originally as a walk-on.

OSU Athletics