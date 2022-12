The Dam Board | PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Earlier this week, Oregon State signed 18 prospects as part of their 2023 recruiting class. As head coach Jonathan Smith and his program look to continue stacking improving recruiting class, most of the heavy lifting is now done.

Over the next month and half, the Beavers will look to make a few more additions both through the transfer portal and the remainder of the 2023 recruiting cycle. However, with most of the class complete, it's time to give out our 2023 early signing period superlatives.

