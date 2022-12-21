With the Beavers having signed 18 players during Wednesday's early signing period, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where Oregon State's 2023 class ranks so far and how it compares to previous seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith ...

Oregon State's 18 signees are quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receivers David Wells, Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, and Montrel Hatten, tight end Cooper Jensen, offensive lineman Jacob Anderson and Zander Etsy, defensive linemen Thomas Collins, Abraham Johnson, and Kelze Howard, linebackers Isaiah Chisom, Nikko Taylor, Zakaih Saez, and Leonard Ah You, and defensive backs Andre Jordan, Harlem Howard, and Jermod McCoy...

In terms of the national rank, Oregon State checks in at No. 58 with 1200 total points...

As far as Pac-12 rank, the Beavers check in at No. 10 in the conference, ahead of WSU & Cal...

The dip in ranking from Tuesday comes from tight end Dorian Thomas flipping his commitment to Arizona on NSD and a few schools getting some flips and passing the Beavers...

At this moment, the 2023 class isn't expected to be Jonathan Smith's best, but the Beavers still have time to add to it and very could be adding more talent via the transfer portal as well. Transfer additions don't currently factor into the overall rankings...

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

NOTE - Rankings Are Not Finalized