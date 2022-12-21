The 3-2-1: Oregon State Football National Signing Day Edition
With the Oregon State football team gearing up for national signing day on Wednesday, BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter & Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley give three observations, pose two questions, and give one prediction surrounding the 2023 class!
THREE OBSERVATIONS
1. Class Currently Sits Top-55 Nationally
At the time of writing this article, Oregon State is on track to bring in its highest-rated class ever under Jonathan Smith. Things could obviously change for the better or worse as the day goes on, but as of the early morning of signing day, here's what we know about the rankings and who we expect.
With 19 commitments at a 2.79-star average resulting in 1,245 Rivals points, Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class would finish at #51, thus being the best finish in the Smith era as the previous best was No. 53 in 2022...
With the exception of Dorian Thomas (see below), we fully expect the remaining 18 players to sign with Oregon State football on Wednesday. There's still a chance the Beavers could add one or both of the targets we mentioned here, but we'll see how things progress throughout the morning.
Head coach Jonathan Smith is set to meet the media just before lunchtime, so I'd imagine we'll have the class mostly wrapped up and set by midday at the latest.
Expect NLI's to start rolling in as early as 4 a.m. this morning and we'll have complete coverage here at BeaversEdge... - Brenden
NOTE - We will update this article to reflect tight end Dorian Thomas likely flipping to Arizona, which we've covered on The Dam Board...
