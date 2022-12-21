Quarterback

Aidan Chiles

UPDATED H/W - N/A No Change - Rated four stars by Rivals.com - Has accepted an invitation to play in the Army All-American Bowl - Letterwinner for head coach Jack Williams - Led Downey High School to a 12-3 record as a senior, and an appearance in the CIF Southern Section Championship - Passed for 3,350 yards and 38 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 15 games as a senior. Completed 73.2 percent (197-for-269) of his passes. Threw for 15 touchdowns to just one interception in five league games, throwing for 1,097 yards - Helped pace Downey to an 8-3 record as a junior. Threw for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns - Has also lettered in basketball - Chose Oregon State “because Oregon State felt like home. Everyone felt close and made feel like the culture is truly there. I’m looking forward to making new brothers and a new environment.”

Wide Receiver

Zachary Card

UPDATED H/W - 5-foot-11, 175-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Victor Galli - Led Pittsburg to a 12-3 record his senior season, including a 5-0 record in conference play. Pittsburg finished second in the CIF State Football Championship Bowl Game - Caught 35 passes for 673 yards as a senior, totaling six touchdowns. Added seven carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns - Tallied 57 tackles as a senior, collecting one tackle for loss with four pass breakups - Led Pittsburgh to a 9-3 mark as a junior, and 5-0 record in league - Made 36 receptions for 738 yards as a junior, adding nine touchdowns. Added 66 tackles and three tackles for loss. Tallied two sacks with two interceptions and three pass breakups - Chose Oregon State “because I believe it will be best for me and I’m looking forward to the college experience.”

David Wells

UPDATED H/W - N/A No Change - Letterwinner for head coach Dave Miller - First-team all-league at wide receiver three years during his high school career - Also earned first-team all-league twice at defensive back while being recognized as a kick returner and punt returner - Made 25 catches for 543 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior - Totaled 40 catches for 920 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior - Has also lettered in basketball and track. Earned all-league at guard in basketball while being named team most valuable player - Born in Puyallup, Wash. - Son of Tai Klein and David Wells Sr. Has two sisters, Taija and Tyanna. Has two brothers, Davion and Daniel. Sister, Taija, is on the gymnastics team at Sacramento State - Intends to study sports medicine at Oregon State and would like to become an athletic trainer after his playing career - Chose Oregon State because “I love the culture and family aspect. OSU has a great coaching staff.”

Tastean Reddicks

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-1, 180-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Tyler Tate at Dillard High School in 2022 - Helped Dillard to a 7-4 record in 2022 - Lettered for head coach Jevon Glenn at Deerfield Beach in 2021 - Played for Deerfield Beach as a junior, catching 50 passes for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns - Chose Oregon State “mainly because of the family environment between the coaches and the players. I am looking forward to being a part of that and giving this program my all.”

Montrel Hatten

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot, 175-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Scott Surratt - Led Carthage to a 16-0 record and state title as a senior - Helped Carthage to an 11-1 record as a junior- Finished with 61 receptions for 1,054 yards as a junior - Led Carthage to a 14-0 record and 4A state title his sophomore season - Tallied 35 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore - Born in Mount Pleasant, Texas - Son of Elizabeth Owens and Montrel Hatten Sr. Has one sister, Atiana. Has one brother, Geno - Intends to major in kinesiology at Oregon State - Chose Oregon State because “OSU is the best fit for me, and the offense is similar tomy high school.”

Tight End

Cooper Jensen

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 215-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Shane Keck - All-conference and team captain at Glacier Peak High School - Tallied 22 receptions for 339 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. Added six tackles with two tackles for loss - Finished with 23 receptions for 272 yards as a junior, scoring twice. Totaled six tackles - Also a letterwinner in basketball - Son of Marci and Jerry Jensen. Has one brother, Riley - Intends to major in construction engineering management at Oregon State - Enjoys fishing in his spare time - Chose Oregon State “because of the family atmosphere, everyone treating you like family and the coaches being some of the best in the nation.”

Offensive Line

Zander Esty

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-4, 275-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Joey Montoya - Captain as a senior - All-Metro selection both his junior and sophomore seasons - All-league as a senior, junior and sophomore - Born in Sacramento, Calif. - Son of Rebecca and Chuck Esty. Has two brothers, Chase and Gage - Intends to study forestry at Oregon State and would like to go into firefighting after his playing career - Enjoys fishing and playing pick-up basketball in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because “the staff and players I felt most connected to. I like the location and the weather.”

Jacob Anderson

UPDATED H/W - N/A No Change - Rated three stars by Rivals. - Letterwinner for head coach Rob Stanton - Team captain - First-Team All-State as a junior. Named Second-Team All-State as a sophomore - First-team all-conference during his high school career - Helped Billings West to two games over 200 yards rushing as a senior, totaling 1,483 for the career - As a junior, part of an offensive line that enabled eight games over 200, including two over 300. Billings West totaled 2,621 rushing yards that season - Part of an O-line as a sophomore that tallied six rushing games over 200, with one 400-yard effort. Totaled 2,213 rushing yards - Two-year letter winner in track. Earned all-state honors in the discus as a junior - Son of Traci and Brian Anderson. Has one sister, Jenna. - Intends to study engineering at Oregon State - Enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because of “the academics first and foremost. I really believe in the direction the program is heading in and I think the coaching staff is incredible.”

Defensive Line

Abraham "Jo Jo" Johnson

UPDATED H/W - N/A No Change - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Aaron Whitehead - Earned First-Team All-State 5A honors his senior season - Totaled 68 tackles in 13 games as a senior, adding 10.5 tackles for loss. Also had two sacks and one fumble recovery - Recorded 30 tackles as a junior. Finished with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Also credited with one pass breakup - Has also lettered in basketball - Chose Oregon State because “I was looking for friendships and an environment that feels like home. Oregon State University fits that perfectly.”

Kelze Howard

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-4, 270-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals. - Letterwinner for head coach Marcus Teal- All-conference and Conference Defensive MVP during his playing career - Also earned Team MVP honors during his high school career - Made 68 tackles as a senior, adding 14 sacks with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups as a senior - Picked up 55 tackles his junior year. Added six sacks with three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns - Has also lettered in wrestling, earning all-state honors. Placed second in the state championships his first season - Also a letterwinner in basketball and track and field. Placed fifth in the state in shotput - Son of Unique Barnett and Kelesio Howard. Has two sisters, Kelarah and Analysia. Has two brothers, Kelique and Kelesio Jr. Father, Kelesio, played football at Colorado State - Intends to study finance and business communications at Oregon State - Would like to start his own clothing line - Has earned Attendance Honor Roll and Student of the Month honors in high school - Enjoys music and basketball in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because “they made me feel at home, and I feel a connection with everyone.”

Thomas Collins

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-1, 275-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - One of 30 students at the academy, which specializes in American football - Chose Oregon State because “for me, it felt like the stars were aligned. OSU had everything I was looking for as an athlete, a student and a young man. I’m looking forward to ballin’ out at Reser Stadium.”

Outside Linebackers

Leonard Ah You

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-4, 210-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals. - Letterwinner for head coach Sterling Carvalho - Led Kahuku to a 12-2 record in 2022 and state title. Kahuku finished the season ranked No. 1 in the state of Hawai’i - Totaled 10 1/2 tackles for loss as a senior, adding six sacks and an interception - Chose Oregon State because “it felt like a little college town in Corvallis and that’s how it is where I am from. I am looking forward to playing football and meeting new people.”

Nikko Taylor

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 235-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Ranked as the No. 1 junior college player in the nation at outside linebacker. Is also ranked 12th nationally regardless of position and No. 4 in the state of Kansas - 2022 All-American Honorable Mention selection - Will enter Oregon State as a junior after playing two seasons at Hutchinson Community College - Played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, totaling 43 tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Also recorded two pass breakups. Recorded a career-best nine tackles with two sacks in a 27-19 win over Butler on Oct. 1 - Opened his college career with 14 tackles as a freshman in 2021. Added 3.5 tackles for loss with one sack and one pass breakup - Lettered for head coach Adam Pummill at Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas - Also played basketball in high school - Chose Oregon State because “I felt like it was the best fit for me and made me comfortable to be a student-athlete. What I am looking for to the most is building a bond with my future teammates and winning on Saturdays.”

Zakaih Saez

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-4, 230-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Roger Harriott - Has worked with position coach and NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor as well as 13-year NFL veteran and Pro Bowler Andre Carter - Earned first-team all-league honors during his career - Led Saint Thomas Aquinas to a 14-0 record and state title his senior season - Totaled 58 tackles his senior season, picking up 12 sacks - Guided Saint Thomas Aquinas to a 14-1 record and state title as a junior - Collected 32 tackles as a junior. Finished with an interception and a forced fumble - Also lettered in basketball at shooting guard and small forward - Son of Shemerria Burgess-Moreland, stepfather, Trent Moreland, and father, Luis Saez. Has two sisters, Teresa and Latisha. Has three brothers: Quindaris, Renato and Luis - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - On the Honor Roll in high school - Chose Oregon State “because of the loving family atmosphere and the opportunity it brings on and off the field. I’m really looking forward to building relationships with the coaches and my teammates while growing as a person and a player.”

Inside Linebacker

Isaiah Chisom

UPDATED H/W - N/A No Change - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach David Machuca - All-Area Defensive selection- All-League first-team on defense - Totaled 166 tackles as a senior, with 106 solo. Added nine tackles for loss with three sacks and one interception for a pick six. Forced one fumble and recovered one fumble for a touchdown - Finished with 111 tackles as a junior, including 69 solo. Picked up two sacks with one interception and three quarterback hurries - Born in Palmdale, Calif. - Son of Toi and Cornelious Chisom. Has two sisters, Faith and Domonique - Intends to study sports medicine at Oregon State - On the National Honor Society in high school - Enjoys playing video games, working out and watching movies in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because of “the relationships I’ve built with the coaches and they are dedicated to developing me.”

Defensive Backs

Andre Jordan

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-2, 170-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Marcus Yzaguirre - Named the 4A NPSL All-Purpose Player of the Year in 2022 by the Tacoma NewsTribune - Also selected first-team all-league at both defensive back and wide receiver as a senior after leading Federal Way to an 8-3 record - Chose Oregon State because “I like the coaching staff. I’m looking forward to taking everything in and being the best I can be.”

Harlem Howard

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-1, 175-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - All-conference selection during his high school career - Letterwinner for head coach Mike Bailey at Blanche Ely High School - Helped lead Blanche Ely to a 10-1 record as a senior - Totaled 477 punt-return yards on 23 returns as a senior - Played for head coach Jevon Glenn at Deerfield Beach in Florida as a junior - Also letters in basketball - Chose Oregon State “because of the bond I have with the coaches, players and their play scheme fits my play style. I’m looking forward to becoming a Beaver as well as a better man on and off the field.”

Jermod McCoy

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot, 180-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Kyle Westerberg - Earned first-team all-league honors at both cornerback and wide receiver during his high school career - Totaled 784 yards and eight touchdowns on 57 catches as a senior. Tallied 28 tackles with two interceptions. Also averaged 25.2 yards and one touchdown on 13 kick returns while totaling an 18.8 average on nine punt returns - Totaled 40 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns as a junior - Has also lettered in track and field, qualifying in the triple jump as a junior. Has also competed in the long jump - Has also lettered in baseball - Born in Tyler, Texas - Son of Kaneshia Brown and Jason McCoy. Has one sister, Krystina - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Would like to go into real estate after his playing career - On the A-B Honor Roll in high school - Chose Oregon State because “it felt like the best fit for me to be and I feel like the coaches know what they are doing and can get me to the next level.”