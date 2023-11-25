***JOIN BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF***

The rumors proved to be true...

For the better part of a week we here at BeaversEdge had been hearing that Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was a top candidate for the Michigan State opening and on Saturday morning, reports are that he's accepted the position with the Spartans.

Smith had told the media on Friday night following the loss to Oregon that no decisions had been made... BeaversEdge learned that the players were called to a meeting this morning and Smith delivered the news...

"Coach Smith has shared that he has accepted the position of head coach at Michigan State. His decision follows weeks of conversations during which he expressed support for Oregon State's short and long-term plans and appreciation for the efforts Oregon State made to provide him with a new contract and guaranteed compensation," Athletic Director Scott Barnes said.

"Coach Smith and his staff worked tirelessly to rebuild the culture at Oregon State, both on the field and in the classroom. All of Beaver nation should thank him for the lasting legacy he has left to his alma mater and wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward."

We have immediately begun a national search to find the next Oregon State head football coach."

Smith departs Oregon State with a career record of 34-35 in six seasons as the Beavers' head coach. However, he's 18-7 over the last two seasons...

