While the rumors are heating up in a big way about Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and his future with a potential Michigan State offer looming, the Beavers' head man had a blunt but direct response following the 31-7 loss to Oregon.

"No decisions have been made," Smith said when asked if he has interviewed for the Michigan State job. "I've asked this team to take a locked-in approach for four months and that was a little bit of the conversation this week with so much uncertainty with the Pac-2 and what's taking place. I've taken the same approach. We'll go from there."

When asked if he talked about his future with the team, Smith said he spoke to the team this week about the bevy of rumors taking place...

"We've talked about outside noise throughout the year, and we talked to the team just a couple of days ago about a bunch of rumors and told them they had to stay locked in."

Smith was also asked about whether or not he's communicated with Athletic Director Scott Barnes in recent days. He also added that he wouldn't go into the details of their conversations...

"Scott and this administration have done a lot to navigate unprecedented times and so we've met weekly and talked about that approach. Not just for football, but the athletic department, scheduling, and all that, so it's been a weekly conversation."



When asked about when a potential decision could be made, Smith didn't have a clear answer.

"Don't know... To be determined."

Speaking positively on this season, Smith said there's been nothing but good memories from this season despite all the off-the-field drama...

"Coaching this year has been fun and I appreciate this group. There's been some adversity and some distractions going on but I've enjoyed every minute of this year.

