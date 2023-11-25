***JOIN BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF***

Following his decision to leave Oregon State and accept the head coaching position at Michigan State, Jonathan Smith released a statement on Saturday morning via Twitter.

"As I start this next chapter of my coaching career, I want to first thank all the players, coaches, and colleagues I have worked with for the past six years. I will cherish the memories and friendships.

I also want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of OSU/Corvallis for your support. When I first arrived as a freshman college student, I had no idea the opportunities and relationships this community would provide for me and my family.

The collective impact you have made makes it impossible for me to thank each one of you individually, but I am forever grateful."

