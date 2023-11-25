Three-star OL Payton Stewart decommits from Oregon State
Oregon State has lost their second commitment since Jonathan Smith's departure from Corvallis.
On Saturday evening, three-star offensive lineman Payton Stewart out of Kelso (WA) announced he is de-committing from the Oregon State program.
"I want to thank the Oregon State football program and all the coaches and fans who believed in me. With the recent changes, I will be decommiting from OSU and reopening my recruitment," Stewart wrote in an announcement on Twitter.
The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Stewart originally committed to Oregon State in July after decommitting from Northwestern 11 days earlier. Stewart was previously committed to the Wildcats prior to the hazing scandal that rocked the Northwestern program and resulted in the firing of then-head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Stewart currently holds offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Hawaii, Nevada, Northwestern, SMU, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington State.
Stewart joins Florida athlete Andrew Brinson as Oregon State commitments to decommit from the program since Jonathan Smith was hired by Michigan State to lead the Spartans.
