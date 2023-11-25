Advertisement

"I want to thank Oregon State, the coaches, the players, and all the fans," Brinson said in an announcement on Twitter. "It was a pleasure to be a part of Oregon State and all the time I spent up there. But due to circumstances, I have to announce I am decommitting and will be reopening my recruitment up. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this. God has a plan."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYWl0aGVyRm9v dGJhbDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdhaXRoZXJGb290YmFsMTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nb2hyUmVjcnVpdGlu Zz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZXJlbXlPX0pvaG5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEplcmVteU9fSm9obnNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdnYW1lYm9iYnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJpZ2dhbWVib2JieTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BbmR5X1ZpbGxhbWFyem8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFuZHlf VmlsbGFtYXJ6bzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RvSHVJMVI4 bEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kb0h1STFSOGxCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IDPirZDvuI8gQW5kcmV3IOKAnEFC4oCdIEJyaW5zb24gSVYgKEBhbmRyZXdi cmluc29uMTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5kcmV3 YnJpbnNvbjE1L3N0YXR1cy8xNzI4NTAyMzAwNTU2MDY3MDI2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=