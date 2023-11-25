Oregon State loses commitment from Florida ATH Andrew Brinson
Oregon State has lost a commitment for the first time since Jonathan Smith left Corvallis for Michigan State earlier on Saturday.
Florida three-star athlete Andrew Brinson announced on Saturday afternoon that he will be decommititng from the Beavers.
"I want to thank Oregon State, the coaches, the players, and all the fans," Brinson said in an announcement on Twitter. "It was a pleasure to be a part of Oregon State and all the time I spent up there. But due to circumstances, I have to announce I am decommitting and will be reopening my recruitment up. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this. God has a plan."
Brinson had been committed to Oregon State since June, committing to the Beavers following an official visit to Corvallis. He also holds notable offers from the Army, FAU, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, North Carolina State, Purdue, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Brinson told BeaversEdge on Saturday that recruits found out about Smith's departure via social media and that they were not kept in the loop all that much during the last few weeks on the then Jonathan Smith rumors, which doesn't come as too big of a surprise.
The Beavers now hold 14 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class.
