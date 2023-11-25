***JOIN BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF***

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kefense Hynson was named the Interim Head Coach of the Oregon State football program effective immediately, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Saturday.

“Coach Hynson is an integral and valued member of Oregon State’s renowned coaching staff,” Barnes said. “Known by coaches and players for his total commitment, not only to success on the field but also to the holistic well-being of student-athletes, Coach Hynson is ready to lead the program through this interim period.”

Joining Oregon State in 2018, Hynson served as the Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator under Jonathan Smith and was part of the coaching staff that led the Beavers to three straight bowl appearances, including a 10-win season in 2022 and breaking into the Top 10 during this year’s College Football Playoff Rankings.

Hynson has coached one of the Beavers’ top position groups over the last six seasons. That started with Isaiah Hodgins, who spent two seasons with Hynson, and was a 2019 Biletnikoff Watch List selection. Hodgins finished his OSU career second with 20 receiving touchdowns, sixth with 176 receptions and seventh for yards at 2,322.

Following Hodgins, Hynson coached Trevon Bradford into the Oregon State record books. Bradford ended his Oregon State career with 151 catches (10th at OSU) and 1,904 yards (also 10th).

Receivers have been named All-Pac-12 five times during Hynson’s tenure. That also includes Tre’Shaun Harrison, whose collegiate career ended with 1,147 yards, 29th for a career at OSU entering the season. He was passed this season by Anthony Gould, who has 1,360 yards to rank 20th for a career.

Hynson served six seasons as an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level and participated in the 2020 and 2021 NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit, which is designed to give coaches from the NFL and NCAA experience, professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives.

“In a year like no other, the Beavers have demonstrated beyond a doubt that we play at the highest level in college football, and that will continue,” Hynson said. “Oregon State is a special place that attracts the very best student-athletes because they know we have the talent and resources to support their athletic and academic success. I am inspired and energized by the commitment Oregon State has made to continuing to build our program and rebuild our conference.”

Hired to Oregon State by Barnes for his first head coaching position, Smith led the Beavers the past six seasons and was recently named the Head Coach at Michigan State University. Smith leaves with an overall record of 34-35.

Oregon State has immediately begun a national search for the next Oregon State Head Football Coach, Barnes announced.

