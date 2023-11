***JOIN BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF***

Hear from the entire BeaversEdge staff, Publisher Brenden Slaughter, writer T.J. Mathewson, and recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley as the trio have an emergency podcast breaking down the Jonathan Smith news, potential replacements, player movement, and much more!

