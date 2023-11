***JOIN BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF***

With Jonathan Smith taking the Michigan State job and Kefense Hynson named interim head coach at Oregon State, BeaversEdge takes a look at all the social media surrounding recruits, players, alumni, and more!

MORE: Kefense Hynson Named Interim HC | COACHING HOTBOARD v1.0 | Beavers Lose Commitment From FL DB Andrew Brinson | Jonathan Smith Releases Statement | OL Payton Stewart Decommits | MSU Hires Smith