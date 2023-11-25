With the Oregon State football team (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) falling to the Oregon Ducks (11-1, 8-1) 31-7 at Autzen Stadium on Friday evening, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

It's interesting to start these takeaways with a sequence that happened just before the halftime break, but it's one of the most important moments in Oregon State's loss to Oregon at Autzen Stadium on Friday evening...

Following Oregon State's first and only touchdown drive of the game, Oregon State trailed Oregon 14-7 and just had to have their defense hold over the final 48 seconds to enter the halftime break trailing by just a score. Additionally, the Beavers got the ball to open the second half, so the potential for it being a one-score game with the ball was a gift for the Beavers given the up-and-down play of the first half.

Instead, Oregon State's defense had no answers for the spectacular play of Bo Nix and Oregon's receivers as the Ducks went 78 yards (five plays) in 40 seconds, all while not even having to use a timeout.

The first play was a Nix quarterback keeper for a first down where he got out of bounds, then a 15-yard completion to Tez Johnson, then an 11-yard catch to Troy Franklin. An incomplete pass followed next, before Nix, looking like vintage Russell Wilson, spun out of the pocket and made an impressive across-his-body/across-the-field throw to Franklin who made the catch and escaped an OSU defender to race into the endzone for a 40-yard score.

All of a sudden a 14-7 game going into the half became a 21-7 ballgame and just like that Oregon had seized momentum and put the Beavers further behind the eight-ball in a game where they needed every break possible.

That Oregon offensive drive cannot happen if you're Oregon State... Sure, some credit goes to the Ducks and that's why they're making the Pac-12 Championship, but that's an unallowable drive when you're looking to pull the upset.

"Bo Nix," head coach Jonathan Smith said of that drive. "They get to midfield with about 22 seconds left and we want the ball to come out quickly by pressuring him. We don't pressure him, we don't contain him, and that's a huge momentum change going into halftime...

Couple that sequence with the fact that Oregon State turned the ball over on downs in Oregon territory on the opening drive of the second half and it became a crucial point in the game where the Beavers were given a great opportunity to get back into the game.