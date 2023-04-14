PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Preview: Beavers vs USC | Martinez & Lolohea Mic'd Up | Inside The DAM: Latest Intel | Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 9: Chiles & Thomas Impress | WATCH: Day 9 Interviews | MBB: Beavers Add JUCO Guard | OL Target Sets OSU Visit | 2025 OL Jake Flores has "amazing" visit | WR Dajon Doss Recaps Visit

DALLAS – Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey was nearly perfect, recording a 9.9625 on beam as an individual at the 2023 NCAA Championships held at Dickies Arena on Thursday evening.

“I’m so proud of the effort that Jade put forth tonight,” head coach Tanya Chaplin said. “To have to wait to compete until the third rotation, after competing in the all-around for us for two years is no easy task. She handled it with such grace and poise to grab the lead up to that point. She is truly such a fighter, and it was a memorable season for her and our entire team.”

Competing in the third rotation, Carey’s 9.9625 was good enough to give her the lead after three rotations, before being surpassed in the final rotation.

The second-place finish on beam at Nationals was the first runner-up mark for OSU and the highest score on the apparatus at NCAAs, surpassing Madeline Gardiner’s 9.9250 at the 2015 NCAA Championship, where Gardiner placed third.

Carey finishes the year with six First Team All-American honors, taking home Regular Season First Team honors on every event plus the all-around, while picking up a NCAA First Team honor on beam after her performance tonight.

The Phoenix native now holds 14 All-American distinctions across her two seasons with the Beavs.