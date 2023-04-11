With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields on Tuesday morning for the ninth practice of spring football, BeaversEdge gives you the inside info in this in-depth nugget report!

The Oregon State football team hit the field for their ninth spring practice of the 2023 spring on a wet, cold Tuesday in Corvallis. Here’s everything that happened from the Prothro practice fields...

- Quarterback Aidan Chiles put an exclamation point on practice during the final live session of the day. He hung in the pocket amongst the pass rush, stepped up, and lobbed a perfect rainbow 40 yards down the far sideline to Trent Walker for a touchdown. Walker redeemed himself from a drop on a similar throw from Chiles earlier in practice, a play where Chiles rolled out to his left, saw Walker streaking open on a post route, and lobbed it right into his hands just to see the redshirt sophomore drop the pass.

- Flipping over to the defense, the play of the day came from defensive back Skyler Thomas, playing safety, picking off quarterback Ben Gulbranson on a 15-yard bench route to the near sideline. Thomas mentioned after practice how comfortable he was playing safety or corner, he looked mighty good playing safety on that play.

- Makiya Tongue made another great play in coverage from his LB spot, swatting away a Chiles pass on a comeback route early in practice.

Here's a look at the first-team offense:

QB: DJ Uiagalelei

RB: Damien Martinez

TE: Jake Overman

WR: John Dunmore

WR: Silas Bolden

WR: Trevor Pope

LT: Taliese Fuaga

LG: Tanner Miller

C: Jake Levengood

RG: Heneli Bloomfield

RT: Tyler Morano

To read the entire, in-depth practice report, including first-team defense, second-team offense, and second-team defense, CLICK HERE

Not yet a subscriber? PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!