Oregon State men's basketball and head coach Wayne Tinkle received a commitment on Monday afternoon, adding JUCO guard Nate Meithof from The College of Southern Idaho...

Meithof, who played high school in the Beaver State, starring at McNary High School in Salem, returns to the Pacific Northwest after a stint at the NAIA level and a year at the JUCO level at CSI...

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard received an offer from the Beavers on March 21st...

Meithof is coming off a sophomore campaign with the Golden Eagles that saw the program go 29-0 and earn the No. 1 ranking in JUCO basketball...

With CSI, Meithof averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field, 38% from three, and 85% from the charity stripe...

Prior to landing in Twin Falls, Meithof spent his freshman season at the NAIA Westmont College in Santa Barbara. He averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor, 34% from the arc, and 73% from the line.

He was named GSAC Freshman of the Year and his 18.6 points per contest led the entire conference...

During his high school career with the Celtics, he became the second leading scorer in McNary's history and was named Valley League Conference Player of the Year and Mid Valley Player of the Year in 2019...

Meithof will join Gavin Marrs and Thomas Ndong as the incoming recruits for Tinkle and Co.