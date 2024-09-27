ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Games On Oregon State's Schedule
With the Oregon State football team sitting 3-1 after four weeks of play, BeaversEdge checks in back on ESPN's FPI to see what the computer projections say will happen for the Beavers in the final eight games. We've also looked at the differences between now and the start of the season...
|Opponent
|Projected Win %
|Projected W-L
|+/- From Start Of Year
|
Colorado State
|
88.1%
|
4-1
|
+3.7
|
@Nevada
|
67.4%
|
5-1
|
-7.7
|
UNLV
|
51.4%
|
6-1
|
-27.7
|
@Cal
|
33.4%
|
6-2
|
-9.4
|
San Jose State
|
61.2%
|
7-2
|
-15.3
|
@Air Force
|
77.3%
|
8-2
|
+10..3
|
Washington State
|
43.3%
|
8-3
|
-23.6
|
@ Boise State
|
26.5%
|
8-4
|
-22.1
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.
