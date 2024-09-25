Over the past two weeks, Oregon State has hosted a familiar face on campus in Canby, Oregon native Jackson Doman.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end committed to BYU in June but is keeping in touch with Oregon State. Over the past two weekends for the Beavers home matchups against Oregon and Purdue, Doman made the trip from Canby to Corvallis to visit the Beavers.

After his latest visit, BeaversEdge caught up with three-star tight end to get the latest on his recruitment.