PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team currently idle this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the top-10 highest-graded offensive players per PFF!

MORE: Top Games For OSU Pledges This Weekend? | BYU Pledge Talks OSU Visit | PFF Grades/Ranks: OSU After 4 Games | Utah State To Join Pac-12 | Beavers In NFL Week 3 Recap | RB Kourdey Glass Impresses In Week 5 | Snap Counts vs Purdue | PFF Top Performers vs Purdue