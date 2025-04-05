GYM: Beavers Advance to Tuscaloosa Regional Final

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Oregon State gymnastics finished second in the semifinal round of the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional on Friday, using a 197.050 team score to earn its place in the Regional Final on Sunday.

Jade Carey dominated the semifinal round, earning a perfect floor exercise score on her way to being crowned Region Champion in all five events, as she outright won or tied for first on vault, bars, beam, floor and in the all-around. Earning a trio of 9.950s on vault, bars and beam, Carey’s perfect score helped fuel a 39.850 all-around score.

Her 10 came as part of a strong final rotation for the Beavers, who solidified their place in the final with a 49.525 floor exercise score. Savannah Miller and Olivia Buckner opened the rotation with a pair of 9.850s that were followed by a Sophia Esposito 9.850. The back half of the lineup then took it to another level, as Kaitlin Garcia and Sage Thompson were each given 9.900s before Carey’s 10.

With Thompson, Garcia and Carey all earning 9.900 or better, Friday’s meet made it three-consecutive weeks that each member of the trio has earned a 9.900 or better, while each of Carey’s last three floor routines have been perfect.

This excellence on floor exercise came on the heels of a critical performance by the beam lineup.

Sitting one-quarter of a point out of the top two after two rotations, each of Oregon State’s five counted scores were 9.825 or better, fueling a 49.375 rotation score that swung momentum and put OSU in second place with over one-third of a point of cushion.

Led off by an Esposito 9.875, Mia Heather delivered in the two spot with a 9.825 that was followed by Jennifer McMillan (9.850), Sydney Gonzales (9.875) and Carey (9.950).

Heather’s appearance on the beam was just her second as a Beaver and first in the postseason, having previously earned a 9.825 at Stanford on Feb. 28, while McMillan’s 9.850 makes it three-consecutive meets with at least a 9.850, having scored a career-best 9.925 on beam in the Beavers’ last meet on March 21.

Oregon State returns to action Sunday afternoon, competing in the region final against No. 3 Florida, No. 6 California and No. 12 Alabama.

