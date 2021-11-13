 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Stanford at Oregon State
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 11:39:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Game Day: Stanford at Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

After falling to Cal & Colorado on the road in back-to-back weeks, the Oregon State football team is back in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium for a showdown with the Stanford Cardinal!

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

Who: Stanford (3-6, 2-5 Pac-12) at Oregon State (5-4, 3-3)

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE

Stanford vs Oregon State
{{ article.author_name }}