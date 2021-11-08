Get To Know Interim Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Trent Bray

With Oregon State announcing on Sunday evening that defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar would be relieved of his duties, BeaversEdge.com takes a closer look at newly minted interim DC Trent Bray ...

Title: Interim Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers/Assistant Head Coach

Hometown: Pullman, Washington

Education: Oregon State, 2007 – bachelor’s degree in sociology

---------------------------------------------

Coaching/Playing Career:

Oregon State (2018-Present - LB's)

- Avery Roberts (69) and Omar Speights (63) finished first and second in the Pac-12 for tackles in 2020.

- Defense improved in 2019 vs. 2018 by 13.2 points per game allowed and 91.1 yards less allowed.

- Also improved in rush defense, points allowed, and third-down defense among others

- Linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, Jr., selected All-American in 2019

- Linebacker Omar Speights earned Freshman All-America honors and Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors in 2019

- Hamilcar Rashed Jr., set the OSU record for sacks in one season with 14 and tackles-for-loss with 22. 5 (2019).

- LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray named a 2019 and 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist and to the Wuerrfel Trophy Watch List (2019)

- Appointed Dec. 18, 2017, as linebackers coach; second tenure as an assistant coach at OSU

Nebraska (2015-17 - LB's / interim HC ('17)

- Served as Interim Head Coach, appointed to that role Nov. 25, 2017.

- Broyles Award (nation’s top assistant coach) nominee for 2016.

- LB Josh Banderas led the team in tackles in 2017 and earned Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention.

- Dedrick Young was the first true freshman starter for NU ever and was named to the Big Ten Freshman Team in 2015. He also set a school record for tackles by a true freshman

Oregon State (2012-14 - GA/LB's)

- Linebackers coach for teams that went to the Alamo Bowl and Hawai’i Bowl.

- Started as a graduate assistant coach in 2012 and was promoted prior to 2013.

- 2012 team ranked second in the Pac-12 for scoring defense (20.6 pts) and third for rush defense, pass defense and total defense.

- Helped 2012 team finish No. 19 in the nation.

Arizona State (2010-11 - LB's)

- Originally joined the staff as a graduate assistant coach and was promoted to full-time prior to the 2010 season.

- Coached Pac-12 honors LB and current NFL standout Vontaze Burfict and all-league player Colin Parker.

- Ranked 1st in Pac – 12 in rushing defense / 3rd down Defense / Red Zone Defense in 2010

- Helped the Sun Devils play in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2011.

California Redwoods (LB's) (2009)

Arizona State (GA) 2008

Hamburg Sea Devils – player (2007)

---------------------------------------------

PLAYING EXPERIENCE

- Oregon State linebacker (2002-05)

- 34 consecutive career starts

- Sixth at OSU (as of 2019) for career tackles with 337

- 2005 Pac-10 First Team honoree and Second Team in 2004

- Insight Bowl MVP with then bowl record 10 tackles in 2004