Get To Know Interim Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Trent Bray
With Oregon State announcing on Sunday evening that defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar would be relieved of his duties, BeaversEdge.com takes a closer look at newly minted interim DC Trent Bray...
BIO
Title: Interim Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers/Assistant Head Coach
Hometown: Pullman, Washington
Education: Oregon State, 2007 – bachelor’s degree in sociology
Coaching/Playing Career:
Oregon State (2018-Present - LB's)
- Avery Roberts (69) and Omar Speights (63) finished first and second in the Pac-12 for tackles in 2020.
- Defense improved in 2019 vs. 2018 by 13.2 points per game allowed and 91.1 yards less allowed.
- Also improved in rush defense, points allowed, and third-down defense among others
- Linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, Jr., selected All-American in 2019
- Linebacker Omar Speights earned Freshman All-America honors and Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors in 2019
- Hamilcar Rashed Jr., set the OSU record for sacks in one season with 14 and tackles-for-loss with 22. 5 (2019).
- LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray named a 2019 and 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist and to the Wuerrfel Trophy Watch List (2019)
- Appointed Dec. 18, 2017, as linebackers coach; second tenure as an assistant coach at OSU
Nebraska (2015-17 - LB's / interim HC ('17)
- Served as Interim Head Coach, appointed to that role Nov. 25, 2017.
- Broyles Award (nation’s top assistant coach) nominee for 2016.
- LB Josh Banderas led the team in tackles in 2017 and earned Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention.
- Dedrick Young was the first true freshman starter for NU ever and was named to the Big Ten Freshman Team in 2015. He also set a school record for tackles by a true freshman
Oregon State (2012-14 - GA/LB's)
- Linebackers coach for teams that went to the Alamo Bowl and Hawai’i Bowl.
- Started as a graduate assistant coach in 2012 and was promoted prior to 2013.
- 2012 team ranked second in the Pac-12 for scoring defense (20.6 pts) and third for rush defense, pass defense and total defense.
- Helped 2012 team finish No. 19 in the nation.
Arizona State (2010-11 - LB's)
- Originally joined the staff as a graduate assistant coach and was promoted to full-time prior to the 2010 season.
- Coached Pac-12 honors LB and current NFL standout Vontaze Burfict and all-league player Colin Parker.
- Ranked 1st in Pac – 12 in rushing defense / 3rd down Defense / Red Zone Defense in 2010
- Helped the Sun Devils play in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2011.
California Redwoods (LB's) (2009)
Arizona State (GA) 2008
Hamburg Sea Devils – player (2007)
PLAYING EXPERIENCE
- Oregon State linebacker (2002-05)
- 34 consecutive career starts
- Sixth at OSU (as of 2019) for career tackles with 337
- 2005 Pac-10 First Team honoree and Second Team in 2004
- Insight Bowl MVP with then bowl record 10 tackles in 2004
Notables
- All-Americans: OSU linebackers Hamilcar Rashed Jr., and Omar Speights (freshman) earned All-America honors in 2019
- Top 10: Nebraska ranked in the top 10 for rushing defense (2015)
- 2: Pac-12 rank for OSU’s scoring defense in 2012
- 3: Pac-12 rank for OSU’s overall defense in 2012- 34 Number of games started in his OSU career (consecutive)
- 337: Number of career tackles at OSU -- ranks sixth in school history
- All-Conference 2005 Pac-10 First Team and 2004 Pac-10 Second Team
- MVP 2004 Insight Bowl MVP with then bowl record 10 tackles
- Craig Bray his father was a longtime defensive coordinator at the FBS level
Past Interviews
