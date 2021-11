PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he meets with the media in advance of Saturday's home matchup against Stanford...

MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing Stanford vs Oregon State & Talkin' Hoops | WATCH: WBB Video Interviews | WBB: Beavers Ink Highest-Rated Class In School History