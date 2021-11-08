Notes & Quotes From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference, BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important info!
Notes
- In terms of the decision to make a change at defensive coordinator, head coach Jonathan Smith said that he didn't have a timeline for making this decision. He said the process was thorough but didn't say whether or not he'd been considering it in previous weeks. He said the lack of progress defensively is what stood out in making this decision.
- Smith didn't dive too deep into future DC specifics, saying only that Trent Bray is the interim DC and that the rest would be evaluated at the end of the 2021 campaign.
- As far as injuries go, Smith said that receiver Trevon Bradford's status is up in the air for Saturday as he took a hard fall against the Buffs. He said Bradford was quite sore and that they'll see how the week goes.
- Defensive lineman Sione Lolohea is also questionable for Saturday after suffering an ankle injury against the Buffs.
- After re-injuring his previously-injured ankle, offensive lineman Jake Levengood is doubtful for Saturday.
- Smith also said that at the moment, they aren't expecting Isaac Hodgins back for the final four games of the season.
- Smith said that he doesn't expect major defensive schematic changes in just the five days the Beavers have before Stanford, but added that he's encouraging Bray to put his personality into the defense.
Quotes
Jonathan Smith on the dismissal of defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar
"After watching the season progress over nine games, I felt we were at the point where a change was needed in our leadership on the defensive side. I have a bunch of respect for Tim Tibesar as a coach and a person, it's just unfortunate we're not seeing the improvement for us to achieve the goals we want for this football team.
I have great confidence in coach (Trent) Bray and really that defensive staff. I believe this decision will provide new energy and a spark to our defense that's needed. Making personnel changes is never easy and it's something I don't take lightly, but ultimately, this is the right decision for our football team at this time."
On why he decided to give the interim DC tag to Bray
"He's been around some really good football on the defensive side and he has a particular passion for this game.
Smith on the teams' response following the loss
"There was some real disappointment after the game, but we've got great leaders who know they have to play better to win. We've also got to coach better to win and we're anxious to get back to it this weekend. I know our guys are fired up to play better on Saturday."
----
