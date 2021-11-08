Notes & Quotes From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference, BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important info!

- In terms of the decision to make a change at defensive coordinator, head coach Jonathan Smith said that he didn't have a timeline for making this decision. He said the process was thorough but didn't say whether or not he'd been considering it in previous weeks. He said the lack of progress defensively is what stood out in making this decision.

- Smith didn't dive too deep into future DC specifics, saying only that Trent Bray is the interim DC and that the rest would be evaluated at the end of the 2021 campaign.

- As far as injuries go, Smith said that receiver Trevon Bradford's status is up in the air for Saturday as he took a hard fall against the Buffs. He said Bradford was quite sore and that they'll see how the week goes.

- Defensive lineman Sione Lolohea is also questionable for Saturday after suffering an ankle injury against the Buffs.



- After re-injuring his previously-injured ankle, offensive lineman Jake Levengood is doubtful for Saturday.

- Smith also said that at the moment, they aren't expecting Isaac Hodgins back for the final four games of the season.

- Smith said that he doesn't expect major defensive schematic changes in just the five days the Beavers have before Stanford, but added that he's encouraging Bray to put his personality into the defense.