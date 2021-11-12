Staff Predictions: Stanford at Oregon State

With the Beavers (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) set to host Stanford (3-6, 2-5) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

Time to get this train back on track...

Following puzzling losses to Cal and Colorado in back-to-back weeks, Oregon State needs a win in the worst way this weekend to get the positive momentum this season once had flowing again.

With the Beavers being a perfect 4-0 at home on the year, there's no question in my mind that they'll play much better at Reser Stadium as opposed to on the road.

If OSU can get the ground game going early and establish a rhythm and flow on offense that has been lacking in recent weeks, points and yards shouldn't be hard to come by against a Cardinal defense that's last in the Pac-12. Stanford allows 232 rushing yards per contest and that has to be where OSU's offensive focus is.

Defensively, I'm looking for the presence and impact of interim defensive coordinator Trent Bray to be big...

The Beavers have a far better collection of defensive talent and ability than we've seen on display these past two weeks and it's my prediction that Bray's tweaks to the defense make a big difference.

This years' Stanford squad doesn't boast the same abilities as those in the past, and even despite its win over Oregon earlier this year, this is a game Oregon State is more than capable of winning.

If the Beavers can come out, get some defensive momentum early, and break a couple of big plays on offense, I see this contest trending OSU's way.

Beavs are going bowling!

Prediction: Oregon State 35, Stanford 17

Brenden's season record (5-4)