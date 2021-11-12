Staff Predictions: Stanford at Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) set to host Stanford (3-6, 2-5) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
Injury Report | Jonathan Smith Previews Stanford
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Time to get this train back on track...
Following puzzling losses to Cal and Colorado in back-to-back weeks, Oregon State needs a win in the worst way this weekend to get the positive momentum this season once had flowing again.
With the Beavers being a perfect 4-0 at home on the year, there's no question in my mind that they'll play much better at Reser Stadium as opposed to on the road.
If OSU can get the ground game going early and establish a rhythm and flow on offense that has been lacking in recent weeks, points and yards shouldn't be hard to come by against a Cardinal defense that's last in the Pac-12. Stanford allows 232 rushing yards per contest and that has to be where OSU's offensive focus is.
Defensively, I'm looking for the presence and impact of interim defensive coordinator Trent Bray to be big...
The Beavers have a far better collection of defensive talent and ability than we've seen on display these past two weeks and it's my prediction that Bray's tweaks to the defense make a big difference.
This years' Stanford squad doesn't boast the same abilities as those in the past, and even despite its win over Oregon earlier this year, this is a game Oregon State is more than capable of winning.
If the Beavers can come out, get some defensive momentum early, and break a couple of big plays on offense, I see this contest trending OSU's way.
Beavs are going bowling!
Prediction: Oregon State 35, Stanford 17
Brenden's season record (5-4)
JARED HALUS' PICK
If there is one thing that Oregon State has done marvelously all season long, it is protecting their home turf. Aside from the week four win at USC, the Beavers have won all of their games at Reser Stadium, and seem to be a different team with a different attitude when they're in front of their own fans.
But there is a lot that needs to be figured out tomorrow for this game to be another that ends up in the win column. While there are many circumstances of teams and/or position groups finding a new identity under new or interim coaches, that is not the case every single time. Do I expect to see the Oregon State defense play better tomorrow? Yes. But that is no guarantee that we'll see a win.
The run game needs to be re-established, Chance Nolan needs to find his groove in the passing game, and the Beavers have to win the turnover battle. If all of those things happen, I can see this win happening, but I'm not sure if I see all of them happening just yet.
Will the Beavs remain unbeaten in Reser or will the Cardinal keep them one away from bowl game eligibility?
Here's to hoping I'm wrong.
Prediction: Stanford 28, Oregon State 27
Jared's season record (4-5)
