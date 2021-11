WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks DC Change, Previews Stanford

Hear from Oregon State interim defensive coordinator Trent Bray , linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray , and defensive back Jaydon Grant as the trio talks about the DC change and previews Stanford...

----

• Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.