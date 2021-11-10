Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Stanford

With the Oregon State football team (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) set to host Stanford (3-6, 2-5) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com takes a closer look at the Cardinal...

- For the third straight season, Stanford heads to Corvallis for a road showdown with the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.

- Stanford is the only school in the country playing 12 Power Five opponents during the regular season. The Cardinal is the first program since USC in 2011 to schedule 12 Power Five teams in the regular season.

- The Cardinal is in the midst of a final stretch where it will play four of its final five games at home. Stanford was the only Power Five program to play five games away from home in the season’s first eight weeks.

- Stanford is one of 18 teams this season with multiple wins over Top 25 teams, and one of only nine with multiple wins over Top-15 teams so far this season.

- Stanford and Oregon State meet for the 88th time on Saturday. Oregon State is Stanford’s fifth-most common opponent, behind only Cal, USC, UCLA and Washington.

- Stanford owns a 59-25-3 record against the Beavers. The Cardinal’s 59 wins against Oregon State are its second-most against any opponent, behind only its 65 wins over Cal.

- For the second time in series history, Stanford currently owns an 11-game winning streak against Oregon State. The Cardinal also won 11 straight to begin the series, from 1919-1936. Stanford also owns a 10-game winning streak in the series (1969-78).

- Head coach David Shaw is 10-0 in his career against the Beavers.

- In back-to-back years, Stanford’s Jet Toner made game-winning, 39-yard field goals to defeat Oregon State. In 2019, Toner’s field goal came with six seconds remaining to give the Cardinal a 31-28 win, while in 2020 he broke a tie with 1:48 remaining to give Stanford a 27-24 victory.

- Stanford is ninth in the Pac-12 in points scored per game, averaging 22.9 per contest.

- The Cardinal rank 11th in the conference in total offense, averaging 321 yards per contest.

- Stanford is third in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game, averaging 230.8 per contest.

- The Cardinal are last in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game, averaging 90.4 yards per contest.

- In terms of total defense, the Cardinal are last in the Pac-12, surrendering 422 yards per game.

- Stanford QB Tanner McKee is currently listed as questionable for the contest due to a knee injury. If he's unable to go, true freshman Ari Patu will get the start.

Cardinal GAME NOTES