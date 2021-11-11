Tyler Bilodeau Officially Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Program

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Thursday the addition of Tyler Bilodeau who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Bilodeau, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, attends Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Wash.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be adding Tyler to our program,” Tinkle said. “First and foremost, he’s an incredible kid from a wonderful family. He has really come on strong the last half year, and we think can have an immediate impact for us. Skill and toughness are a couple of his best attributes. You don’t see a kid at his age and size with that combination very often.

“I think growing up playing hockey, as well as other sports, has helped with his grit. But having a dad that played pro hockey and a mom who played basketball at the highest levels professionally has the most to do with it, along with playing for some great coaches along the way. Because of those factors we’re confident that he’s the kind of young man who will respond to the way we coach.”

Tyler Bilodeau

Bilodeau averaged 21.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior and was named the Most Valuable Player and was selected All-First-Team in the MCC. After his sophomore season, Bilodeau was named the Breakout Player of the Year in the State of Washington. He played AAU with Washington Supreme and Oregon Prospects.

Bilodeau played baseball his freshman and sophomore years at Kamiakin High School. He also played club hockey and helped lead the team to fifth-place finishes at state as a sophomore and junior.

His father, Brent, was the 17th pick in 1991 NHL draft and played 12 years in the NHL. His mother, Cass, played in the ABL and WNBA for seven years.

Bilodeau has a 3.92 cumulative high school GPA and is a member of the Honor Roll. His hobbies are fishing, boating, golfing, skiing, and spending time with family and friends.

He chose Oregon State because “I loved the coaches, the players and the culture. It represents everything we believe in and it feels like family.”