WBB: Oregon State Inks Highest Rated Signing Class in Program History

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team has locked in a nationally touted signing class, as Timea Gardiner, Raegan Beers, Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford all signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

“We are excited to welcome this elite group as the highest rated signing class in Oregon State history,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “They are a dynamic and talented group that meets a variety of needs. Timea and Raegan are versatile post players that are skilled around the rim. They can score both inside and outside, and they’re also great rebounders and passers. In Adlee and Lily we add a pair of guards who are both excellent 3-point shooters and playmakers off the dribble. Both of them have spent time at the point guard position in their career, and have a feel for the game that we love to have at the guard spot."

“All four of them of the highest character, and are fantastic role models. They’re each perfect complements to our program, and I couldn’t be more excited to add this group to our basketball family. The future is bright.”

The group was rated as the No. 3 signing class in ESPN’s most recent rankings, making it the highest-rated class in program history.

Timea Gardiner

Forward

6-foot-3

Ogden, Utah

Fremont High School

Natalie Williams 3SSB

Timea Gardiner (Ogden, Utah) is a five-star recruit and ESPN’s No. 6 rated player in this year’s signing class. The forward is a three-time all-state honoree, as well as an All-Region selection. She averaged 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during her sophomore campaign, and followed that up with 13.5 points and 7.1 boards per contest last season.

According to ESPN, Gardiner is a: “Agile front court prospect displays efficient interior footwork, sells ball fakes and scores in traffic; emerging face up game in the key adds to the offensive arsenal; rebounds, physical on the block, workhorse on the glass; continues as a dominant post prospect in the class of 2022”.

Gardiner has made her mark with USA Basketball as well, helping lead the USA U-16 squad to a Gold Medal a the 2019 FIBA America’s in Puerto Aysen, Chile. She averaged 7.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest, as the USA went a perfect 6-0 at the event. Gardiner also took part in trials for the 2018 USA U-17 World Cup Team.

“I chose Oregon State because I really wanted a place that felt like family and a home away from home,” Gardiner said. “Coach Rueck has built a great culture and program, and I wanted to be a part of that, as well as being surrounded by people that will push me to become a better student, athlete and person.”

Raegan Beers

Post

6-foot-2

Littleton, Colo.

Valor Christian High School

Hardwood Elite 3SSB

Raegan Beers (Littleton, Colo.) is a five-star recruit and is among ESPN’s top 10 players in the nation, as well as the site’s No. 3 rated post. She is a two-time all-state honoree in Colorado, and was a Max Preps All-America Honorable Mention in 2020. Beers earned Jefferson County Player of the Year recognition in 2019, and made the County First Team in 2020.

According to ESPN, Beers is a: “power post with skilled back-to-basket game; reads the defense and finishes plays through contact; defensive presence in the paint with blue-collar persona; provides inside and outside offensive arsenal; mobile in uptempo game”.

Beers averaged 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game during her sophomore year, and is a two-time Academic All-State selection. She also was selected to compete at USA Basketball Trials in 2019.

“I committed to Oregon State University because I saw a winning mentality that the coaches and players represent in all that they do,” Beers said. “More importantly, I believe they truly embody what it means to be a family. Coach Rueck has created a culture that is truly special and I cannot wait to be a part of Beaver Nation!”

