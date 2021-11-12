Mack, Lowe Headline Visitor List for Oregon State vs Stanford

After a two-week road trip, the Oregon State Beavers are back at home with hopes of picking up a much-needed sixth win.

The Stanford Cardinal stands between them and that goal, and the two teams will battle it out in front of a solid group of visitors at Reser Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

BeaversEdge has the full list of the recruits that will be in town, and it can be seen here.

Not yet a subscriber? Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Staff Predictions | Injury Report | Jonathan Smith Previews Stanford