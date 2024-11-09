Published Nov 9, 2024
GAME DAY CENTRAL - San Jose State vs Oregon State
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Who: San Jose State (5-4) vs Oregon State (4-4)

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

Coaches: Trent Bray (1st season, 4-4) vs Ken Niumatolo (114-8 overall, 5-3 at SJSU)

Spread: Oregon State -3

How to watch: The CW

Previewing The Matchup

San Jose State vs Oregon State
WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS

Quick Hits

Against San José State

- Oregon State and San José State are meeting for the eighth time and fifth in Corvallis.

- OSU is 5-2 all-time in the series, carrying a five-game win streak into Saturday's matchup.

- Three of those five wins came in Corvallis, including the last meeting, a 35-21 victory in 2015.

- The Spartans won the first game between the two, 24-14, in 1979 but later forfeited the matchup.

- OSU led 21-3 at halftime in last season's 42-17 win at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers matched that with 21 points in the second half.

- OSU limited SJSU to 279 yards of offense in last season's win.

- The Beavers were 35-21 winners in the 2015 matchup at Reser Stadium. Storm Woods ran for 151 yards in that victory and OSU, despite trailing 21-14 at half, posted 21 third-quarter points for the win. It was punctuated with a 41-yard interception return by Caleb Saulo.

- Offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson coached at SJSU from 2017-20. He served as the quarterbacks coach during his tenure, and was a 2019 Broyles Award nominee. The Spartans ranked fourth nationally in passing in 2019 (338.0) and 19th in 2020 (298.4).

