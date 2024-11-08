Oregon State Lands JUCO DB Jalil Tucker

The 17th overall pledge in the class, Tucker joins fellow DB pledges Sean Craig , David Madison , and Zephen Walker .

Tucker will start at cornerback for the Beavers, and prior to San Diego Mesa spent time at San Diego State and Oregon.

The Oregon State football team and head coach Trent Bray dipped into the JUCO ranks for an instant-impact contributor on Friday afternoon, landing San Diego Mesa College receiver/defensive back Jalil Tucker.

Prior to his time at San Diego Mesa, Tucker was a four star prospect out of Lincoln High School in San Diego and was a top 15 athlete in the country according to Rivals.

As a true freshman he appeared in one game before transferring out of Eugene and to San Diego State. However with the Aztecs, Tucker didn’t appear in any games and eventually found his way to San Diego Mesa College.

With Mesa, Tucker has once again found himself as a valuable recruit and has garnered interest from numerous programs including New Mexico and Washington State.

Last month, Tucker took an official visit to Corvallis. After about a month of thinking, the former four-star prospect decided to make his commitment on Friday.

The track record for Tucker thus far has been bare to say the least. Oregon State will be his fourth programs in four years next fall, that being said the Beavers believe that the once highly touted athlete is still there.

Tucker brings good length and athleticism to the Beavers swing ways and will have the opportunity to be an impact player early in his career in Corvallis.

Stick with BeaversEdge for continuing coverage and analysis of Tucker's pledge!