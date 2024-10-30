Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Recruiting Analyst
Recently, the Oregon State Beavers found their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle in potential hidden gem Tristan Ti'a. The California signal caller took an official visit to Corvallis over the weekend for the Beavers matchup against UNLV and decided to announce his commitment shortly after wrapping up his trip.

Following his decision, BeaversEdge caught up with Ti'a to discuss his decision.


MORE: PFF Grades Through 8 Games | Projecting OSU's Final Four Games | Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | Snap Counts + Takeaways From Cal | Team Grades & Top Performers vs Cal | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Cal


