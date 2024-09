GAME DAY CENTRAL - Idaho State vs Oregon State

Who: Idaho State vs Oregon State

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

Coaches: Trent Bray (1st season, 0-0) vs Cody Hawkins (2nd season, 3-8)

Spread: Oregon State -28.5

How to watch: The CW - Stream Options (Hulu LIVE, FUBO, Youtube TV)

How to listen: CLICK HERE

