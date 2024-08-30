BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Idaho State vs Oregon State

With the Oregon State Beavers set to open the season against Idaho State at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup!

The Beavers are going to start the season on a high note when Idaho State comes to town this weekend. It would be truly shocking if the Beavers don't win this game, so instead we're going to want to see some specific things on Saturday.

The first thing I'm looking for is, shockingly, in the QB room. How does this offense look out of the gate? Is there a huge adjustment period for the scheme? Can they attack downfield? How many quarterbacks play?

I'll predict all three quarterbacks get into the game at some point, and they'll lean heavily on a ground game against an ISU defense that got torched on the ground in 2023.

Defensively, this matchup plays right into the strength of the OSU, the secondary, and my biggest question of this unit, the pass rush. The pass rush should look good against an overmatched FCS opponent at home (I will be worried if they don't) and the secondary should get their hands on a ball or two.

Oregon State covers the four-touchdown spread and wins going away.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 52, Idaho State 7

TJ's season record: 0-0