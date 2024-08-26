Oregon State Football Releases Depth Chart For Idaho State

With the Oregon State football team releasing the two-deep for Idaho State, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at gives some takeaways!

OFFENSE

- The biggest news of the day was that Gevani McCoy was named starting quarterback... We have more on that HERE.

- No major surprises in terms of the starting group on the offensive line. The unit of Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Joshua Gray, Van Wells, Tyler Voltin, and Grant Starck really was consistent with the first unit as practices progressed in fall camp. Each respective's backup was also very consistent with the second unit in camp as Jacob Strand, Nathan Elu, Luka Vincic, Flavio Gonzalez, and Jacob Anderson earned backup spots on the OL.

- Tight end went about as we expected with Jermaine Terry winning the job, Bryce Caufield as his backup, and Gabe Milbourn, Cooper Jensen, and Andy Alfieri providing depth.

- The biggest surprise at wide receiver was seeing Zach Card appear in the two-deep. We didn't see Card take any live action during fall camp, but is clearly in the mix as we begin the season.

- It's a little surprising to see Jam Griffin as the RB1 and Anthony Hankerson as the RB2 without an "or" between them as those two were neck-and-neck in camp, but don't read too much into it as we expect both to have a heavy snap share.

- Speaking of the RBs, freshman Salahadin Allah was one of the standout players in camp and he beat out Jake Reichle for the third spot on the depth chart. Reichle being a different style of back will still feature as the short-yardage or goal-line back potentially, but we saw Allah make big strides in camp and he's being rewarded.

DEFENSE

- In this version of the defense, the Beavers are running a 3-3-5 scheme, with three defensive linemen, two outside linebackers, two inside, and five defensive backs with two corners, two safeties, and nickel.

- Semisi Saluni and Jacob Schuster were the two most consistent defensive linemen in camp, and they earned the nod of the two DL starters.

- Olu Omotosho is listed as a defensive end, but it's likely semantics as he's going to be a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end based on what we've seen in practices. Nikko Taylor will be the other starting outside linebacker with Zakaih Saez providing depth. A surprise in that room is not seeing DJ Wesolak in the mix at outside linebacker having ran with the second-team defense in fall camp but he likely could be called upon later on in the season.

- Melvin Jordan and Isaiah Chisom are the starting inside linebackers, with no major surprises there. Aiden Sullivan and Gyriece Goodman will be the primary backups with Clive Pond and Dexter Foster also in the mix.

- The biggest surprise in the defensive backfield is Andre Jordan winning the cornerback job opposite of Jaden Robinson over Kobe Singleton, but that's something we alluded to in our most recent practice reports with Singleton still getting up to speed after missing part of camp.

- As expected Jack Kane and Skyler Thomas win the safety battles, with Tyrice Ivy and Amarion York backing them up, respectively. Thomas and Kane were consistent with the first team throughout, while Ivy and York overcame competition to win the backup jobs.

- We talked about Noble Thomas being the pick at nickelback and he won the job, with Cal transfer Sai Vadrawale backing him up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

- Everett Hayes and Josh Green are the Beavers' starting kicker and punter respectively, no big surprises there... The two had been the best at their respective positions throughout camp.

- Jam Griffin and David Wells win the kick returner jobs, with Wells also winning the punt returner job. Griffin is a tad surprising given that teams don't often like to risk starters on kickoff returns, but Bray mentioned wanting to get the ball in Jam's hands as much as possible with his skillset. Wells has also looked very capable throughout camp...

- Peyton Hogan is the Beavers' starting long snapper, while Green will serve as the holder on field goals...

