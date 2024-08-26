Oregon State Names Gevani McCoy Starting QB vs Idaho State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a three-way quarterback battle that lasted until game week, Idaho transfer Gevani McCoy has been named Oregon State's starting QB against Idaho State in week one.

The 6-foot, 182-pound redshirt junior beat out fellow redshirt junior Ben Gulbranson and redshirt freshman Gabarri Johnson for the job.

Head coach Trent Bray said at his weekly press conference that McCoy made the throws in the final week of camp to separate himself...

"It was real close all throughout fall camp and just kind of in the last week, Gevani was just on a big uptick," Bray said. "He separated himself a little bit and that's what led us to the decision to go with him."

Bray further elaborated on what helped McCoy standout in the room.

He started making the plays he needed to make, was comfortable with the offense, and made plays with his legs, which is what we liked about him in the first place. Not only his ability with the arm, but the ability to make plays running the ball when things break down and that's what we saw that last week.

McCoy is coming off a pair of combined seasons ('22 & '23) with the Vandals where he tallied 433-of-651 passing attempts (66%) for 5,654 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

He also showcased his athleticism and versatility as a dual threat, adding 286 rushing yards and five additional touchdowns on the ground.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as this story will be updated with quotes from Bray...