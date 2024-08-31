Oregon State vs Idaho State - Which prospects are visiting Corvallis?

The Oregon State Beavers kick off their 2024 season on Saturday afternoon against Idaho State and in the process, the Beavers' new coaching staff will be able to host visitors on campus for the first time in the Trent Bray era.

Overall, the visitors list on Saturday is not one that will generate too much buzz. The Beavers are hosting potential walk-on candidates and visits that help the program maintain relationships with high schools throughout the state and Pacific Northwest.

That being said, it will still be quantity-wise a strong group of visitors on campus for Oregon State and as the Beavers current rosters show, some of those potential walk-ons could end up having quite the impact down the road.

2025 LB Tobin Holloway - West Albany (OR)

2025 ATH Tyler Hart-McNally - West Albany (OR)