Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Idaho State

With the Oregon State football team preparing to kick off the season against Idaho State at Reser Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Bengals!

Idaho State Preview

FBS FOES

The Bengals have gone 1-11 against opponents from the FBS since the 2017 season. The last win against an FBS opponent came in 2017 at the University of Nevada. The Bengals went up 30-7 on the Wolfpack in the 3rd quarter before holding off 2nd half rally by Nevada to claim the 30-28 victory.

Hawkins Year Two - 2024 marks the start of Cody Hawkins’ 2nd year at the helm of the helm of the Idaho State Bengals football program. Hawkins saw success in his first year with wins over Northern Colorado and Portland State and a home comeback victory over#22 Eastern Washington.

Transfer Additions - The Bengals added 21 transfer players in the offseason including 11 from NCAA DI Universities. What impact can the transfer additions make to the 2024 squad.

Starting Fresh - Idaho State has added 33 freshmen to the 2023 roster, what can the Bengals accomplish with this young block of the roster?

Passing Offense Dominance - The Idaho State Bengals ended the 2023 FCS regular season with the No. 1 passing offense in the FCS. The Bengals averaged 330.09 passing yards per game with the ISU QBs throwing 543-325-22 and averaging 6.69 yards per attempt.

The Throwin' Idahoans

The Idaho State Bengals channeled their predecessors in the 2023 season as the 'Throwin' Idahoans' returned under Hawkins's offensive game planning during the season.

Idaho State finished the 2023 regular season with the No.1 passing offense in the nation, averaging 330.1 yards per game.

The Bengals had 325 completions on the season, 77 more than their opponents.

The Bengal offense had seven games during the season with 300+ passing yards and a season-high 523 against EWU on 10/14.

The Bengals passing game against the Eagles was the highest single-game performance in the FCS during the 2023 season.

Returning Offense

The Bengal offense returns most of its firepower for the 2024 season... Jordan Cooke, who finished the season with 2,453 passing yards and 12 touchdowns returns at quarterback. Hunter Hays returns as a utility quarterback for the Orange and Black.

Hays finished the season with 234 yards rushing and 882 passing yards with 15 touchdowns scored. Christian Fredericksen and Alfred Jordan Jr. return to lead the receiving corps. The Duo combined for 1270 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in the 2023 season.