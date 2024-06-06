PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

This weekend, Oregon State baseball (45-14) will take on Kentucky (43-14) in the Super Regionals in Lexington (KY)... BeaversEdge Publisher and Host Brenden Slaughter and Campus Insider Ryan Harlan are here to preview the matchup!

The Beavers and Wildcats will face off Saturday afternoon with a 3 p.m. first pitch here on the West Coast... Stay tuned for more pregame coverage!