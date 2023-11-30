PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which was announced by SPORTyler on Wednesday.

The honor is given annually to the nation’s top offensive player with ties to the state of Texas. Players can play at a Texas-based program, have played at a high school in Texas or be born in the state to qualify.

Martinez, who hails from Lewisville, Texas, is second in the Pac-12 Conference and 17th nationally with 1,185 rushing yards this season. His year marks the 18th 1,000-yard season in Oregon State history, and he finished the regular season with 2,167 yards for his career, 10th-most in program history.

The sophomore has found the end zone nine times this season, and now 16 times for his career.

Martinez has also caught a career-high 11 passes for 126 yards.

A list of five finalists for the honor will be selected on Dec. 12, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 10 at the award’s annual banquet.