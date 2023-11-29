PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Who Will Trent Bray Hire? Initial List Of Names... | Social Media Reaction | Trent Bray Hired As Head Coach

Oregon State hired Trent Bray to be its new head coach on Tuesday evening, replacing the departed Jonathan Smith, who left for Michigan State.

Athletic Director Scott Barnes met with the entire team for a team meeting on Tuesday evening, revealed the news that Bray would be the guy and cheers erupted...

"Great to see you guys," Barnes addressed to the team. "We have been on a journey the past couple of days with a national search and seven candidates. Our best guy of that bunch, without question, your new leader, Coach Trent Bray..."

After a huge round of applause, and several hugs from several of his defensive players, Oregon State's new head coach addressed his team...

"The big reason I'm here is you," Bray said. "I care about you guys, love you guys, and I love this place. I believe in you and believe in what we can do. As I'm going through this deal, the more I met with this administration and what's going on here, what the future of this program looks like and what we can do. The opportunity we're going to have over the next couple of years to be in that final big picture is even more real now than it was before. I wouldn't be standing here if I didn't believe it."

In regard to the bowl game, Bray's comments indicate that interim Kefense Hynson will be coaching the game, but that Bray will be heavily involved in the lead-up...

"I'm excited to get started with you guys and I'm fired up for your opportunity in the bowl game. Wish I could be there with you, but I'll be around at practice and you're in great hands."

Bray will hold his introductory press conference Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. - it'll be live on Pac-12 Network and live-streamed on Pac-12.com/live...

