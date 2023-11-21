PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DALLAS – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez is one of 10 players who have been named as semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, it was announced on Tuesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top running back.

He is the lone representative from the Pac-12 Conference.

Martinez, who hails from Lewisville, Texas, is a semifinalist thanks to 1,147 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. He’s recorded six scores on the ground the last two weeks, the first Beaver with such a stretch since Jacquizz Rodgers in 2010.

Martinez has tallied six 100-yard efforts this season, which leads the Pac-12, and has 12 for his career. He opened the season with three consecutive 100-yard games, and enters Friday’s regular-season finale on a three-game streak.

Martinez’s 1,147 yards represent the 18th 1,000-yard season in OSU history, and the first of his career after he finished with 982 last season. He’s also one of 13 Beavers with 2,000 or more for his career, and heads into Friday’s game with 2,129 yards, good for 11th. He’s OSU’s all-time leader averaging 6.2 yards per carry, the only player in school history above 6.0.

Three finalists for the honor will be recognized on Nov. 28, and the winner of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be unveiled on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show Dec. 8.

Martinez and the Beavers take on Oregon Friday in a game that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will air live on FOX. The Oregon State - Oregon Rivalry Series is presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.